 Brong Ahafo: Nomadic herdsmen allegedly kill farmer at Atebubu Amantin – Myjoyonline.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Brong Ahafo: Nomadic herdsmen allegedly kill farmer at Atebubu Amantin – Myjoyonline.com

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

Brong Ahafo: Nomadic herdsmen allegedly kill farmer at Atebubu Amantin
Myjoyonline.com
A 47-year-old farmer at Atebubu Amantin in the Brong Ahafo Region was killed Sunday by persons suspected to be nomadic herdsmen. According to reports, the deceased, Samuel Fusieni, went to his farm at Boliga Nkwanta to prevent cattle from destroying
Why Abronye DC Was Attacked…The Inside StoryModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
Abronye DC finally opens up about his beatingGhanaWeb
Abronye DC's Vehicle Vandalised After Receiving The Beating Of His Life…Peace FM Online
Primenewsghana
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.