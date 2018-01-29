Bruno Mars’ ’24K Magic’ wins Album of Year Grammy

New York, United States | AFP | Retro R&B star Bruno Mars was the surprise big winner Sunday at the Grammy Awards, with a clean sweep of the top awards including Album, Record and Song of the Year, and six overall.

“24K Magic” — the Hawaii-born artist’s third studio album, which generated hits including the title track — won for Album of the Year in a category that had included a record three hip-hop nominees including Jay-Z’s “4:44” and Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.”

“Look at me, Pop, look at me! I’m at the Grammys right now!” Mars said in accepting the award for Record of the Year for the title track, a party anthem.

He won Song of the Year for “That’s What I Like,” a steamy ode to making love in high style.

“24K Magic” came four years after Mars became an arena-packing superstar with his album “Unorthodox Jukebox,” in which he adapted a retro blend of funk, rock and soul for 21st century audiences.

For “24K Magic,” Mars followed much the same formula but brought in more R&B with steamy, sensual tracks accompanying his infectious dance numbers.

It is the first time that the 32-year-old singer has won the US music industry’s most prestigious award, Album of the Year, although he contributed as a songwriter and producer on last year’s winner, English balladeer Adele’s “25.”

The post Bruno Mars' '24K Magic' wins Album of Year Grammy appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

