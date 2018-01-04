Bruno Mars wears the best of ’90s fashion in lastest video – Today.com



Today.com Bruno Mars wears the best of '90s fashion in lastest video

Today.com

We just rang in 2018, but Bruno Mars' new video for the remix of his song “Finesse” is taking us back to the '90s. The singer released the video, which features hip-hop artist Cardi B, last night, after teasing it to Twitter fans earlier in the day …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

