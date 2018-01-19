Buhari Approves UNILAG TV License

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday affirmed a TV permit for the University of Lagos (UNILAG TV).

This was revealed after a gathering with Femi Adesina and the Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu, at the Presidential Villa represented the president at the event.

Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said the endorsement of the TV station was an affirmation of the president’s position on advancing free press and unhindered access to data.

Ogundipe, the Vice Chancellor of the college, said the TV station would upgrade look into situated training and simplicity correspondence inside and outside the college grounds.

Ogundipe said : “It is currently on record that the present organization marked the main grounds TV permit and we remain profoundly appreciative to the president.

“The college is a brand. We need the college to be the exploration center in the country and we are working towards being among the best..

Adesina, while complimenting the bad habit chancellor on the new improvement, said President Buhari was completely dedicated to enhancing the standard of training in the nation.

