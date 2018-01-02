Buhari asks security operatives to fish out killers of monarch, wife, others – Vanguard
Buhari asks security operatives to fish out killers of monarch, wife, others
Vanguard
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed Security operatives to fish out those behind the gruesome murder of 21 innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State and the traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sango Local …
