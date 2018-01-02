 Buhari asks security operatives to fish out killers of monarch, wife, others – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari asks security operatives to fish out killers of monarch, wife, others – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Buhari asks security operatives to fish out killers of monarch, wife, others
Vanguard
ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has directed Security operatives to fish out those behind the gruesome murder of 21 innocent persons in Omoku, Rivers State and the traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, Dr Gambo Makama, and his wife in Sango Local
Buhari cautions against reprisal attacks in Rivers, KadunaPremium Times
Buhari Condemns 'Unacceptable' New Year KillingsCHANNELS TELEVISION
Group accuses Buhari of being insensitive to Southern Kaduna killingsDaily Trust
News Agency of Nigeria (press release) –TheCable –NTA News –Daily Post Nigeria
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.