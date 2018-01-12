Buhari congratulates Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams, tasks him on national unity

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Otunba Gani Adams, Leader of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), on his investiture as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Friday, charged Adams to use his new position to pursue worthy goals of security, peace and national unity.

The President also commended the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, on the appointment of a new Aare Ona Kakanfo, “who will assist him in the arduous task of leading the illustrious Yoruba people.’’

Buhari urged the new Kakanfo to bring quintessential courage, wisdom and astuteness to bear on his new office for a more secured life for the weak, vulnerable and voiceless in the country.

The President prayed that the Almighty God would grant the Aare Ona Kakanfo a favourable reign.

The post Buhari congratulates Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams, tasks him on national unity appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

