Buhari congratulates Asisat Oshoala for winning CAF award

President Muhamamdu Buhari on Saturday felicitated with Nigerian football star, Asisat Oshoala, for winning the CAF Women’s African Football Player of the Year. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President praised the Falcon’s player. He described the award as “most deserved honour.” The statement read “The […]

Buhari congratulates Asisat Oshoala for winning CAF award

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

