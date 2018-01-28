Buhari congratulates Super Eagles for victory over Angola

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari Sunday night congratulated the Super Eagles on the spectacular 2-1 win against Angola in the CHAN quarter-final match today in Morocco.

President Buhari according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu watched the match in his hotel room in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia after a long day of meetings of the African Union Summit which started at 8:00am and ended at 5:30 pm.

He wished the Supper Eagles best for the upcoming matches.

