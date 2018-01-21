Buhari fit to contest in 2019 – Presidency

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, says President Muhammadu Buhari is in a better state of health to seek re-election in 2019. Adesina told State House correspondents in Abuja on Sunday that though the president was yet to decide on whether to re-contest or not, his health would never be an issue as he had been improving […]

Buhari fit to contest in 2019 – Presidency

