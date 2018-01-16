 Buhari, Gambian President meet in Aso Rock  | Nigeria Today
Buhari, Gambian President meet in Aso Rock 

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Gambia | 0 comments

Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed-doors with the Gambian President, Adama Barrow at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He was received at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa by President Buhari.
They then went straight to the President’s office for the meeting.
Details later.

