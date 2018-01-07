Buhari group flays Arewa youth leader over attacks

The Buhari Solidarity Group ( BSG) has lampooned Leader of the Arewa Youth, Gambo Gujungu, over recent attacks on President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that Nigerians should ignore the attacks.

The Buhari Support Group which prides itself as Democratic Vanguard For Credible Leadership, says the Arewa Youths Forum, led by Ibrahim Gambo Gujungu, should not be taken seriously by Nigerians because of its dirty antecedents of “political opportunism and harlotry.”

In a statement issued by Shehu Tureta, who is also the leader of the Vanguard for Credible Leadership, on behalf of the BSG, the group warned Nigerians not to allow themselves to

be misled by Gujungu and his “band of bread and butter activists.”

The statement was a reaction to the Arewa Youths Forum’s call on President Buhari not to seek re-election because doing so “is inhuman and insensitive”,

According to Tureta, Gujungu could not have been speaking on behalf of Northern youths whose future “was ruined by corrupt leaders in the past”, and that he (Gujungu) “had worked for the re-election former President Jonathan, who led a government that made corruption fashionable.”

Tureta described Gujungu “is a man of no political consequence, and is therefore, not in a position to speak for Northern youths.”

He explained that “if Gujungu had any political relevance, following and clout”, former President Jonathan wouldn’t have lost the election, despite the fact Gujungu campaigned for his re-election.”

Tureta added that Gujungu “has no electoral value to anybody, and that “his advocacy is predicated on immediate pecuniary gratification rather than the larger interest of the country.”

According to Tureta, Nigerian youths are the worst victims of corruption, and that any group supporting the return of corruption is doing so for its own financial benefits rather the larger interests of Nigerians.

The Arewa Youth Forum, had earlier attacked President Muhammadu Buhari for ignoring the wanton killings in several states across Nigeria

The group had after a review of recent attacks described the President as ” being inhuman and insensitive to the mood in the land and the plight of suffering Nigerians” for indicating his interests to contest the 2019 Presidential election.

The group noted that ” As the apex body of youths in the 19 Northern states and Abuja with affiliates across the country, we see the re election bid of Mr. President at this point in time inhuman, uncalled for and an insult to the sensibilities of the suffering Nigerian masses.

“On the magnitude of the killings, we expect the president to visit some of the states and when he came to Kaduna, he should have condoled with the people or even visited the affected area”

Tony Ailemen, Abuja

