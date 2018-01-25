 Buhari has achieved more in 2 and a half years than Obasanjo did in 8 – Itse Sagay | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari has achieved more in 2 and a half years than Obasanjo did in 8 – Itse Sagay

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Itse Sagay, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), has said Buhari has achieved more in 2 and a half years than Obasanjo has in 8 years. He said this while speaking to Channels TV about the letter former President Olusegun Obasanjo wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, appealing with him not to seek a 2nd term. […]

The post Buhari has achieved more in 2 and a half years than Obasanjo did in 8 – Itse Sagay appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.