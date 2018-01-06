Buhari has done so well, he deserves a second term – Igbo community

The second term re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari has received a boost from Dunokofia local government area of Anambra State, as indigenes of Ifitedunu community gave vowed to do everything possible to see that Buhari gets re-elected in 2019.

Igwe Emeka Ilounoh, traditional ruler of the community on the occasion of the construction of the Federal Specialist Skills Acquisition centre in the area by the minister of Labour and Productivity Dr. Chris Ngige said the Federal Government had done well in the even distribution of critical infrastructure in the state.

As part of its effort to see the re-election bid of the president come to fruition, the community pledged to purchase the presidential nomination form for Buhari in order show confidence reposed in his administration.

