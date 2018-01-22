Buhari has failed, I can’t support him again – Former Speaker

Nigeria’s former speaker of the House of Representatives Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’abba says he willnot support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election bid if he decides to re-contest in the 2019 presidential elections.

Na’abba said he decided to move back to the All Progressives Congress APC from the People’s Democratic Party PDP in order to support the president because he believed he wanted to add value to democracy.

“A lot of people campaigned, supported him and elected him for one reason or the other. I decided to move back to APC from PDP to support him because from his utterances, I believed he wanted to add value to democracy.

“And this is three years into his administration, he doesn’t work with the party, he regards party members as evil, he doesn’t consult with anybody in the party and I am a member of the board of trustees, even though we don’t have it officially.

“In a nutshell, the president has not added value to democracy by an inch,” the former speaker said.

Na’abba said there is no internal democracy in the country and the quality of leadership had failed.

“Democracy, economy and society has not grown since 1999 and this is as a result of this tendency. And I have children, grandchildren and it is only when there is democracy that every Nigerian can be able to make it in life.

“There is no way I can support him,” he emphasized.

