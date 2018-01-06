Buhari has run out of ideas, even bad ones – Junaid Mohammed

A Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari has run out of ideas. Buhari had in his New Year message, put blame of the ongoing acute fuel scarcity on some saboteurs. Speaking in an interview with the Tribune, Mohammed, said, “I think it was too cheap. He is the president of […]

Buhari has run out of ideas, even bad ones – Junaid Mohammed

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

