Buhari healthy enough to seek re-election in 2019 – Adesina

Presidential Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, says President Muhammadu Buhari is presently in a better state of health than in 2015, to seek re-election in the 2019 general elections. Adesina said this while speaking with State House correspondents in Abuja on Sunday. He said though the president was yet to decide on whether to re-contest or not, his health would never be an issue as he had been improving tremendously since his return from medical vacation.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

