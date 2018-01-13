 Buhari Is Running For Chief Imam Of Northern Nigeria – Reno Omokri | Nigeria Today
Buhari Is Running For Chief Imam Of Northern Nigeria – Reno Omokri

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Reno Omkri has reacted to the recent endorsement of 7 Nigerian governor for President buhari’s re-election coming 2019 election. While speaking he said that “6 out of the 7 Govs who endorsed Buhari for a 2nd term are Muslims. All 7 of them are Northerners. Even in scheming for 2nd term, Buhari cant hide his […]

