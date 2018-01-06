Buhari lauds Oshoala for winning CAF award – The Punch



The Punch Buhari lauds Oshoala for winning CAF award

President Muhamamdu Buhari on Saturday felicitated with Nigerian football star, Asisat Oshoala, for winning the CAF Women's African Football Player of the Year. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the …



