Buhari Meets 7 Northern Governors Behind Closed Doors

President Muhammadu Buhari met seven state governors from the Northern part of the country on Friday behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The governors, elected on the platform of the APC are those from Kaduna, Yobe, Kogi, Niger, Plateau, Adamawa and Kano States.

The post Buhari Meets 7 Northern Governors Behind Closed Doors appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

