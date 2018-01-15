Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara behind closed doors in Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met, behind closed doors, with the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. This information is posted on twitter account of the Presidency Nigeria; @NGRPresident on Sunday in Abuja. The post read: “President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with Senate President and […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!