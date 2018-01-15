Buhari, Osinbajo, others lay wreath to honour fallen Heroes
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday led Service chiefs, other top government functionaries and members of the diplomatic corps to lay wreaths in honour of those died in service in Nigeria and at international assignments. The Nigerian Pilot reports that the ceremony, which is an annual event, was to mark the […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!