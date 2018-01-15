 Buhari, Osinbajo, others lay wreath to honour fallen Heroes | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari, Osinbajo, others lay wreath to honour fallen Heroes

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday led Service chiefs, other top government functionaries and members of the diplomatic corps to lay wreaths in honour of those died in service in Nigeria and at international assignments. The Nigerian Pilot reports that the ceremony, which is an annual event, was to mark the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.