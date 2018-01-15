Buhari, Osinbajo, Others Lay Wreaths for Heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday led other top government officials and service chiefs to lay wreaths in honour of soldiers who died in service in Nigeria and at international assignments.

The ceremony was to mark the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

January 15th every year is also dedicated to remembering and appreciating surviving Nigerian military men who have retired from active service.

It was the third time President Buhari as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces was laying the wreath in a democratic setting.

Buhari was clad in white ‘Babanriga’, just like Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara,

The brief ceremony started at about 10:00 a.m. when President Buhari arrived the National Arcade and inspected the guard of honour.

Christian and Muslim prayers were offered for the departed souls and the nation.

One minute silence was observed in honour of the departed souls and there was gun salute during the wreath-laying ceremony.

Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen and Minister of Defence, Dan Ali Mansur, were among top government officials who also laid wreaths.

Others included the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai and other service chiefs and Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

__________

