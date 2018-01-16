Buhari poses no threat to democracy, Presidency replies CAN

The Presidency has condemned a statement credited to General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Musa Asake, where he described President Muhammadu Buhari as a threat to the nation’s democracy and constitution.

A statement issued by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Tuesday night said it was totally wrong for Asake to pass judgment on decision or actions of the Buhari led administration.

According to Shehu, the CAN Scribe who made his allegations during a news conference he addressed failed to provide valid evidence to justify his claims of constitutional violations

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to reports of a news conference by General Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Dr Musa Asake in which he passed a judgment on the constitutionality of certain actions of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“Unfortunately, he could not cite any valid cases of constitutional violations. President Muhammadu’s government poses no threat to the country’s democracy and Constitution.

“There are no cases of any violation of our sacred constitution and there will be none under this President.’’

The presidential aide advised Asake to always shun acts capable of creating socio-political unrest, and stick to his religious duties.

“The respected religious leader should stick to his religious duties and leave politics for politicians.’’

NAN

The post Buhari poses no threat to democracy, Presidency replies CAN appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

