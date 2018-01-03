Buhari reportedly appoints Amaechi as 2019 Campaign Director

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi as his 2019 reelection campaign director-general, ThisDay reports. Amaechi, who was Buhari’s campaign director in 2015, has reportedly been issued a letter of appointment christening him the campaign director for Buhari’s reelection bid. While the president has refused to make known his position for the 2019 […]

Buhari reportedly appoints Amaechi as 2019 Campaign Director

