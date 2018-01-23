 Buhari , Saraki mourn ex-Chief Justice, Dahiru Musdapher – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari , Saraki mourn ex-Chief Justice, Dahiru Musdapher – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Buhari , Saraki mourn ex-Chief Justice, Dahiru Musdapher
Daily Post Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, government and people of Jigawa State over the passing away of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher. This is contained in a statement,Tuesday by his Special Adviser on
Musdapher: CJN orders flags to be flown at half-mast at S-CourtVanguard
CJN Onnoghen, Tambuwal mourn ex-CJN MusdapherPremium Times
Justice Musdapher: CJN Onnoghen directs flags at half mastDaily Trust
CHANNELS TELEVISION –TheCable –The Eagle Online –TVC News
all 30 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.