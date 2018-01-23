Buhari , Saraki mourn ex-Chief Justice, Dahiru Musdapher

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family, government and people of Jigawa State over the passing away of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher. This is contained in a statement,Tuesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina. Buhari stated that, Justice Musdapher’s contributions to the structure, letter and spirit […]

Buhari , Saraki mourn ex-Chief Justice, Dahiru Musdapher

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

