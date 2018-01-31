Buhari Should Listen To Obasanjo, He Is A Prophet – T.a Orji

In reaction to the open letter written by Obasanjo to Buhari, the former Abia State Governor, Senator Theodore Orji, has depicted Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as a “prophet”.

Senato Orji who is the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture shared his opinion on the current letter composed by the former President of Nigeria, Obasanjo, where he asked President Muhammadu Buhari to cover his 2019 re-race offer and resign back to the place where he grew up in Daura, Katsina State.

It ought to be reviewed that Obasanjo had composed an open letter to President Buhari, in the letter, he approached the president to avoid looking for re-election in 2019, as indicated by him, Buhari has performed underneath desires.

Responding, Sen Orji, in a meeting with newsmen said President Buhari should regard to Obasanjo’s recommendation, as indicated by him. He added that theformer heads of state who neglected Obasanjo’s advise saw the outcomes.

He said; “I can just guide Buhari to agree to the letter from the Obasanjo. The man has turned into a prophet and that is the reason I prompt that his letter ought not be treated with levity, but rather with the earnestness it merits. It isn’t the first occasion when he has kept in touch with a President.

“He has done as such finished the years and no sooner has the letter been gotten than those that neglected to notice it have themselves to fault. Be that as it may, genuinely the previous President has played out his part as a previous President and a senior statesman. Such a man can’t be near and see things turning out badly and stay silent.

“So for me, there is nothing amiss with what he has done and I likewise feel that there will be nothing incorrectly for the national government to take his recommendation and do the best possible thing. There was nothing individual in the letter he composed and he was only composition to a companion and sibling both in the military and popular government.

“Them two have made considerable progress so they owe themselves just reality and that is the thing that President Obasanjo has done. He ought to be lauded for the bravery as he was praised when he wrote in 2013. He ought not be villified.

