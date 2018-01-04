 Buhari Should Resign If He Can’t Address Herdsmen Killings – Benue Protesters | Nigeria Today
Buhari Should Resign If He Can’t Address Herdsmen Killings – Benue Protesters

No fewer than 3,000 protesters in Benue State took to the streets to protest Tuesday killings in some parts of the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen. At least 50 persons are believed to be dead, according to reports. The protestors who blocked the strategic Wurukum roundabout and Makurdi-Lafia demanded President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation if he…

The post Buhari Should Resign If He Can’t Address Herdsmen Killings – Benue Protesters appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

