Buhari speaks on what’s happening to looters

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that those who looted the country’s treasury can no longer sleep well, due to the current anti-corruption fight. Buhari made the declaration during separate meetings with the Qadiriyya Muslim Movement in Africa and the Izalatul-Bid’a-Wa-Iqamatus-Sunnah at the presidential villa, Abuja. The president warned that anyone found culpable in the war […]

