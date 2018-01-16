 Buhari to Benue leaders: I’ll never protect criminals | Nigeria Today
Buhari to Benue leaders: I’ll never protect criminals

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured Benue State leaders who met with him on recent killings in the state that he would never protect criminals. This is as the president has again ordered the Inspector -General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the recent killings in the state. Governor Samuel Ortom […]

