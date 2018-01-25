 Buhari To Speak On Anti-Corruption War At AU Summit – CHANNELS TELEVISION | Nigeria Today
Buhari To Speak On Anti-Corruption War At AU Summit – CHANNELS TELEVISION

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Buhari To Speak On Anti-Corruption War At AU Summit
President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to Ethiopia on Friday to participate in the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU). Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina
This post was syndicated from World - Google News.

