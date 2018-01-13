 Buhari tweet on herdsmen in circulation, fake says presidency | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari tweet on herdsmen in circulation, fake says presidency

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Presidency has alerted Nigerians about a fake Twitter handle purportedly belonging to President Muhammadu Buhari President Buhari stands by his earlier condemnation of the killings in Benue The Nigerian presidency has alerted Nigerians about a fake Twitter handle purportedly belonging to President Muhammadu Buhari . Femi Adesina, the president’s special adviser on media and publicity […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.