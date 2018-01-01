Buhari will make a national broadcast to the nation on monday

By New Agency of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast to the nation to mark the New Year on January 1, at 7.00 a.m.

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He advised television and radio stations to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

