Buhari’s Board appointment: Ondo APC kicks over inclusion of AD members

The recent list of appointees into Federal Boards and agencies released by the Federal government is generating controversy in Ondo State. Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state are embittered on the appointment of some members of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the state. Sources confirmed to DAILYPOST that Governor Oluwarotimi […]

Buhari’s Board appointment: Ondo APC kicks over inclusion of AD members

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

