Buhari’s Chief of Staff lied on subsidy, says Senate
The Senate has said claim allegedly made by the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, during a meeting with stakeholders in the oil industry on the perennial fuel scarcity in the country that the National Assembly is behind the delay of debt owed to oil marketers as false. Chairman, Senate committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi said in a statement that no such request has been made to it specifically requesting for loan meant for payment to oil marketers by the presidency. “The Senate is aware that subsidy on petroleum had been cancelled by this administration; so we wonder which payment we are talking about now.
