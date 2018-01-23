Buhari’s List Of Corruption By Aishat

Aishat Yesufu, the brain behind Bring Back Our Girls list out why the present President of Nigeria, Buhari is a president that encourages Corruption.

In reaction to the appointment of the Director-General, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, Aisha listed out 12 reasons why Buhari is corrupt. She state that the new DG failed his promotional exams and wondered why someone like that can be given appointment.

In a series of tweets, She lampooned the president for dining with APC chieftains in the presidential villa.

She wrote;

“And some would say President Muhammadu Buhari @MBuhari is not corrupt.

“Corruption is appointing NIA DG, a man who failed promotion exam twice to be in a committee to review it’s operation

“Corruption is lack of transparency in how a company fined a huge fine gets a massive reduction

*Nepotic hiring, appointment and award of contracts

* Aiding and abetting those accused of corruption

* Dining with people facing corruption charges at PRIVATE dinner

“Corruption is taking a share from those who stole, refusing to prosecute one found stealing & having him around

* Appointing one who failed promotion exam to head the agency, Hire illegally through the backdoor.

“Corruption is also Trucks of food to IDPs stolen and nothing done about it

* Finding over $40m in an apartment belonging to head of an agency and that head secured by security agencies

* Finding huge sum of money at an airport and nothing heard further.

* Not knowing how much has been recovered by whom and from whom.

