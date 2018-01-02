Buhari’s New Year Broadcast Full Of False Claims, Empty Promises – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year address as depressing, as it completely failed to address serious economic and security issues confronting the nation and for which Nigerians earnestly expected answers from government. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Monday said Nigerians were again treated to…
