Buhari’s re-election bid: PDP warns Amaechi to resign

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi to resign from the federal Executive Council. This is contained in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan. The PDP said its call followed the the appointment of Amaechi as the Director-General (DG) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

