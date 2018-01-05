Buhari’s second term bid an insult to Nigerians – Northern Youth

Frontline northern group, the Arewa Youth Forum, has described the intention of President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in office as inhuman and and insult to the collective sensibilities of Nigerians.

The elite northern group said the president had shown lack of care and sympathy for Nigerians, at a time of fuel scarcity, rising cost of living and wanton destruction of lives and property, as currently being witnessed in Benue, Kaduna and Adamawa states.

Forum leader Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, in a statement said Nigerians had expected a more purposeful leadership from the champion of change Buhari claimed he was, but his actions in the face of the wanton killings in several states across Nigeria had proved otherwise.

“We are appalled to hear that in the midst of all these the president and his men have already put in place measures to kick start his re – election bid for 2019.

“As the apex body of youths in the 19 Northern states and Abuja with affiliates across the country, we see the re election bid of Mr. President at this point in time inhuman, uncalled for and an insult to the sensibilities of the suffering Nigerian masses.

“On the magnitude of the killings, we expect the president to visit some of the states and when he came to Kaduna, he should have condoled with the people or even visited the affected area,” Alhaji Gujungu said.

The Forum regretted the hardship Nigerians had to pass through during the yuletide with agony and pains due to the fuel scarcity which persisted into the new year with the Federal government not having a definite roadmap to ending the malaise.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

