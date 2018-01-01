 Buhari’s speech has given us hope – Sajoh | Nigeria Today
Buhari’s speech has given us hope – Sajoh

Posted on Jan 1, 2018

Yola – The Adamawa Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Ahmad Sajoh, has described President Buhari New Year speech as a patriotic leader’s show of genuine concern to the plight of citizens.

Sajoh said in Yola on Monday that the president’s speech had given the nation hope and showed his administration’s commitment to address the challenges facing it.

“The president has given us hope; he has painted a picture of hope for the nation.

“The president did a good thing by appreciating the hardships being experienced by Nigerians particularly the fuel scarcity and his show of resolve to address it.”

The commissioner said that the president’s caution against politics of primordial sentiments as the nation approached election period was timely and a food for thought for politicians that were contemplating using the country’s diversity negatively.

Some commercial motorists and commuters who also spoke to NAN in Yola lauded the commitment shown by the president to roads construction and rehabilitation which they said would greatly ease the transportation of humans and goods in the country.

They said with good roads and rails, there would be easy and cheaper transportation and the economy would record a boom.

Iliya Baba, a motorist, said bad roads have been a major problem of commercial drivers and any administration that showed commitment to providing good roads should count on the support of drivers.

“We commend the present ongoing work on the Yola–Gombe road and hope the project would be completed as scheduled,” Baba said.(NAN)

