Buhari’s wife shares videos of President’s critics – The Punch
The Punch
Buhari's wife shares videos of President's critics
The Punch
The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, may have tactically endorsed the position of some Nigerians who are criticising her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari. This indication emerged on Friday when she reposted videos of two senators …
