Build On Legacies Of Past Leaders – IBB To Nigerians
Former military president, Ibrahim Babangida, has asked Nigerians to build on legacies of Past leaders who ruled the nation. Gen. Babangida stated this in a statement he personally signed, on Monday. “As Nigerians, our unique strengths and characters to overcome our challenges collectively have never been in doubt, what we need now more than ever […]
The post Build On Legacies Of Past Leaders – IBB To Nigerians appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!