BURATAI WARNS ARMY OFFICERS TO STEER CLEAR OF POLITICS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, yesterday warned officers and soldiers of the Army to steer clear of politics.

Represented by the Commander, Infantry Corps, Maj.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, Buratai said his men should “leave politics to the politicians and concentrate on your chosen career.”

The warning came at the graduation ceremony of officers who underwent a Regimentation and Leadership training of the 64 RC and SSC 44 course at the 20 Infantry Battalion, Serti in Taraba State.

He charged the graduating officers to use the knowledge and experience acquired during their training to help in tackling the current security challenges in the country.

The COAS said the relevance of the just concluded course in their career as commissioned officers cannot be over-emphasised.

“It is pertinent to state that the recent gains of the Nigeria Army in the North-East and other internal security operations all over the country is expected to present the challenges of a growing rank of criminal elements and criminal activities,” he said.

“Such challenges are characterized by kidnapping, assassination, sabotage, armed robbery and other acts of terrorism,” he noted while urging them to lead by example.

The post BURATAI WARNS ARMY OFFICERS TO STEER CLEAR OF POLITICS appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

