 Buried Gun Of A Biafran Warlord Exhumed During Excavation After 51 Years (Photo) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buried Gun Of A Biafran Warlord Exhumed During Excavation After 51 Years (Photo)

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

As shared by a facebook user This gun was excavated from my yard. It was used by my dad during the Biafra war. Before the fall of Mbaise in 1971, he trekked from delta state to his home town. In fear of Nigerian soldiers who move from house to house in search of Biafra materials […]

The post Buried Gun Of A Biafran Warlord Exhumed During Excavation After 51 Years (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.