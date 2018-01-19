Burna Boy features Lily Allen on New Single “Heaven’s Gate” | Listen on BN

Spaceship Records act Burna Boy keeps up the anticipation for his “Outside” album with this new single “Heaven’s Gate” which features British singer/songwriter, Lily Allen. Listen and Download below: Download

The post Burna Boy features Lily Allen on New Single “Heaven’s Gate” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

