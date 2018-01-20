Burna Boy: Heaven’s Gate [Video] – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Burna Boy: Heaven's Gate [Video]
Daily Post Nigeria
Burna BOy comes through with another hot single and this one is tagged “Heaven's Gate”. The talented Spaceship Entertainment lead act is set to release an album under Atlantic Records and this joint is the fourth single off the soon to be released body …
Video: Burna Boy – 'Heaven's Gate' ft Lily Allen
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!