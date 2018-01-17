Bus Conductor On The Run After Slapping His Newborn Child For Being A Girl

A bus conductor Edet Asuquo from Calabar, who slapped his baby girl so hard she almost died has fled from his home in the Idi Araba area of Lagos State. The baby girl Gift Asuquo was not the child Edet wanted, Edet had wanted a boy. The mother Rosemary Kingsley also an indigene of Calabar […]

The post Bus Conductor On The Run After Slapping His Newborn Child For Being A Girl appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

