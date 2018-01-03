Bus crushes masquerade in Onitsha



It was an happy moment turned sour at Nkpor, Idemili Local Government Area of Anambra State when a commercial bus crushed a masquerade that was providing entertainment for children on new year day.

According to an eyewitness, the masquerade was operating with four youths on Enugu-Onitsha Expressway before the incident occurred. It was gathered that the bus was among the commuter vehicles that ply the expressway daily.

The eyewitness told The Guardian that the masquerade with his members was attempting to cross the expressway when the bus crushed it.Some of those at the scene of the incident tried to render help, while others distanced themselves from intervening in order to avoid being accused of committing sacrilege. It was not until a police team from Ogidi arrived before the body could be taken off the road.

According to the witness, he said: “In our town you dare not come close to a masquerade if you are not initiated into the masquerade’s spiritual world, let alone coming to touch the masquerade and that was why the crushed masquerade lied in the pool of his blood for minutes before help came.”

When contacted, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ogidi police station, Mr. Mark Ijarafu, (CSP) confirmed the incident, saying the driver of the ill-fated bus was assisting the police in their investigation.

“The driver reported himself to us and we have deposited the body at Iyi-Enu hospital mortuary. We are investigating to know if the accident was as a result of a mistake on the part of the driver or the masquerade.”

