 Business Man Rapes 16 Year Old Maid | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Business Man Rapes 16 Year Old Maid

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

Ibukun a 16-year-old maid who was allegedly raped and impregnated by a businessman, Mr. Adewale Fajemiroye, in the Ikorodu area of the state,  is undergoing psychological and medical treatment at a facility of the Lagos State Government. Mr. Adewale who has a wife and family supposedly forced the 16-year-old girl to have an abortion at […]

The post Business Man Rapes 16 Year Old Maid appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.