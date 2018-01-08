Businesswoman In Court Over Alleged N2.3m Fraud

A 60-year-old businesswoman, Christiana Oladipo, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos accused of defrauding a woman of N2.3 million. Oladipo was arraigned before Magistrate O.J. Awope on charges of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing. The accused, who resides at Ayobo area of Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty and was […]

